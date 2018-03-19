Nigeria: UNDP Completes 608 Houses in Borno Community

Maiduguri — The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has handed over 608 housing units built for Ngwom Community to Borno State government.

The housing units are part of efforts at rebuilding about 20 destroyed communities by Boko-Haram in 2014 and 2016. About 370 households were affected while 2,300 residents were forced to take refuge in camps in Maiduguri.

UNDP Resident Coordinator, Edward Kallon disclosed this in Maiduguri at the handing over ceremony in Ngwom. He said because of the commitment to rebuilt Borno State, UNDP, Japan, the Switzerland and other development partners are in Ngwom to give back hope to school boys and girls, including old women in the community.

Speaking on the UNDP integrated rural development, the Commissioner of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR), Prof. Babagana Umara said the EU has earmarked 20 million euros for rebuilding 20 destroyed communities in the state.