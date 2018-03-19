Tanzania: TSN Limited Set for Rebranding

Zanzibar — TANZANIA's iconic media company, Tanzania Standard Newspapers (TSN) Limited may soon be rebranded as well as change its corporate name to TSN Media Services Group, the Managing Editor, Dr Jim Yonaz, revealed here on Friday.

Dr Yonaz said the envisaged rebranding of the state-owned company was prompted by ongoing transformation of the company from a sheer publisher of government's newspapers to a more business-oriented entity.

The proposed new corporate name, TSN Media Services Group, he said, was reflecting the expansion of services offered by the country's oldest media company, which is rapidly growing as a multi-platform media service provider.

"We're considering a rebranding of our company to reflect our transformation to multi-platform media company," Dr Yonaz informed participants of the Zanzibar Business Forum held at the former Chamber of the House of Representatives. He said TSN has been changing its business strategy and operations, a move intended to reposition the publisher as a modern media company with growing digital and video ventures.

Apart from news services, TSN also provides printing, consultancy, magazines and programmes production services. The transformation has seen the company reposition itself as a leading media house as well as a catalyst for social economic changes, noted Dr Yonaz, adding that TSN has been advocating the country's economic agendas through its business forums.

"We're serving as a bridge to open up our country and promote investment opportunities and the country's economic prospects to interested investors, with the main focus now on key sectors of minerals, energy and tourism," the TSN boss said.

He added TSN forums aim to open up various business and investment opportunities available in Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar. "Through these business forums, we're exploring investment opportunities and economic prospects of our country and feed the public with reliable and credible news that could influence changes in our society," the TSN Managing Editor said.

Dr Yonaz revealed his company has planned to organise TSN business forums in all regions and outside the country. He said preparations have started for the sixth forum which will be held in Arusha in May.

Dr Yonaz said with an experience expanding over eight decades, TSN has unquestionable experience to offer credible and reliable information and other services to its esteemed customers.

The country's oldest serving print media has currently expanded its news services to social networks such as twitter, instagram, facebook and online TV, platforms that have enabled the state-owned company reach out to millions of readers and viewers in and outside the country, Dr Yonaz told the audience.

The Zanzibar Business Forum, which climaxed yesterday with trade exhibitions, was coordinated by TSN in close cooperation with the Second Vice-President's Office and the Ministry for Trade and Industry.

The two-day event brought together key policy-makers, government officials, investors and prominent businesspeople to discuss business and investment opportunities. Among notable participants was the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, who commended the TSN management for coming up with such innovative idea.

"I would like to congratulate the TSN management and their staff for their creativity, audacity and commitment to organise these business forums. This is the fifth one and experience shows that the forums have been a huge success in promoting trade and investment," Dr Mwakyembe remarked.

Dr Mwakyembe expressed optimism that the Zanzibar Business Forum will be the catalyst for further economic development on the Isles by bringing up untapped investment opportunities