19 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Matanga Not Aware of Diamond Mine

By Zvamaida Murwira

Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga last week said he was not aware that the force had a mining concession at Chiadzwa diamond fields in Marange.

Comm-Gen Matanga told legislators that he had only read about it in the media and his predecessor, Augustine Chihuri, was best placed to explain further.

The police chief said this while giving oral evidence before a Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy chaired by Mr Temba Mliswa (Independent) which was making enquiries on the alleged disappearance of $15 billion worth of diamonds as intimated by former president Mugabe.

Mr Mliswa had asked Comm-Gen Matanga about the operations of Gye Nyame, a mining concession co-owned by the police in terms of its revenue and what became of it.

"I read about that Gye Nyame in the newspapers," said Comm-Gen Matanga.

"It is difficult for me to give information, I do not know. Maybe if my former boss was around he would be able to the give information."

Mr Mliswa said legislators expected that the institution had records, which could be relied on.

