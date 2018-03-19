Tanzania: Hundreds Get Free Dental Care Services in Kagera, Mara Regions

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Dental Association (TDA) has provided free dental healthcare to 1000 people including 510 pupils from seven primary schools in Kagera and Mara regions.

The TDA President, Dr Ambege Mwakatobe told The Citizen on Sunday, Mach 18 that the free services were part of the activities to mark the 2018 National Dental Week which ran between March 12 and March 17, 2018.

A dentist from Ngara District Council, Dr David Mapunda, said the visit provided the medical practitioners with opportunities to examine and provide medical services to residents including students and orphaned children in the area.

Between March 13 and March 16, the doctors attended to a total of 710 people in Nyamwaga Village.

Currently, they are in Tarime and Rorya Districts for the same purpose.