South Africa: Final Inter-Denomination Prayer Service Held to Bring Closure to the Ngcobo Massacre

press release

Today a final inter-denominational prayer service was held to bring closure to the Ngcobo massacre. The event was hosted by the office of the MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison, Ms Weziwe Tikana.

Over 4000 persons including traditional leaders, the minister's fraternal, family members of the late members, friends and community members from 20 wards of Ngcobo attended the gathering which took place at the Nyanga SS School.

The day started with a roadblock on the R61, followed by visits to the various crime scenes.

The MEC for Corporate Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr Fikile Xasa in his address urged the community to work closely with traditional leaders and the council of churches.

He said today is a day to close a painful chapter involving murder of police including those who died travelling from North West. Yesterday the traditional healers were here to erase the bad luck and today we are gathered together in prayer. We don't wish for what happened in Engcobo to happen anywhere else.

The Department of Transport is bringing 500 reflector jacket that can be worn by cattle grazing close to the road. This is important because we also losing members because of stray animals.

He warned the community not to harbour criminals.

Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga extended her gratitude to the various departments, SAPS National Head Office and the community for their support. The community were urged to strengthen their relationship with God.

"The Pastors talk about cleansing but l wish and yearn for physical and spiritual recharge. We are here for spiritual cleansing and bondage of fear and anxiety. When we leave here we hope to break chains of fear and spiritual stranglehold. I want to say to Engcobo to say no this will never happen again-not on our watch said the Provincial Commissioner.

She encouraged the people of Engcobo to distance themselves from false churches and criminality. "I would like to thank the community for support."

The "Operation Erase" team were all called up before the audience. General Ntshinga thanked the team for the risks that they undertook when they had to climb up the perilous mountain and painted over all the inscriptions that were made.

The vibrant church service was led by Reverend Qwabaza from the Council of Churches.