19 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Killed in As Many Days At Notorious Glebelands Hostel

Two people were killed in as many days at Umlazi's infamous Glebelands Hostel over the weekend, KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed on Monday.

Spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said a case of murder was being investigated after the body of a 40-year-old man, understood to be a Glebelands resident, was found behind one of the blocks by a passer-by at about 09:00 on Sunday.

"He was shot once in the head," Mbhele said.

In a separate incident on Saturday night, a 27-year-old man was killed inside a tavern, operating within the hostel.

"He was shot in the upper body and died at the scene," she said.

Investigations were still in the early stages, Mbhele added, and no arrests had been made.

The motive in both cases was unknown.

