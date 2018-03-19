19 March 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Agribank Optimistic As Govt Re-Engages Foreign Lenders

Tagged:

Related Topics

AGRIBANK has commended the government for seeking re-engagement with international financiers saying this would help boost agricultural productivity and sustainability.

The bank's chief executive Somukhosi Malaba recently told the parliament's indigenisation thematic committee that the last 15 years have been difficult for banks in terms of securing loans for agriculture.

"Over the past decade and a half, the country has not been able to access medium and long-term financing from multilateral institutions such as the World Bank and the AfDB due to accumulated external payment arrears," said Malaba.

"Development partners which had assisted in financing agriculture during the post-independence era, in particular small holder farmers, also scaled down financing.

"For this reason, the bank supports government's call for engagement with the international community to clear external payment arrears, redress BIPPAS that may have been violated and attract foreign direct investment.

"Once external arrears are cleared, the country can access medium to long term funding including for agriculture infrastructure development."

Zimbabwe's external debt increased three percent to $11, 3 billion last year - nearly 80 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) - as a result of interest on arrears, latest Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) data shows.

Zimbabwe

Mugabe Risks Ruling Party Expulsion

Zanu-PF will meet soon to review the membership of former party first secretary and president Mr Robert Mugabe following… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.