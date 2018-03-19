Malawi: Cholera Outbreak Getting Out of Control Due to Contaminated Water in Salima

Salima — Two Months after the first cholera case was recorded, Salima registered 13 other cases over the weekend within 24 hours, posing a threat that the outbreak is getting out of control as cumulative cases have reached 88 with four community deaths recorded so far.

According to Salima District Health Officer, Dr Ivy Chilingulo, the 13 new cases were registered in Ngolowindo area around a vocational school called KODO.

Dr Chilingulo said out of the 13 cases, 10 have been hospitalized in the cholera camps at Senga-Bay Baptist Hospital and Salima District Hospital (SDH).

"Seven of the patients are being treated at Senga-Bay Baptist Hospital which is the closest hospital to the outbreak area, while three are at the district hospital," said Chilingulo.

She said investigations indicate that the new cases may have occurred after people drunk contaminated water from a borehole and a shallow well.

"When we inspected the source of the cases, we found that people in the affected area use water from a borehole which is close to a septic tank and also an open shallow well within the area.

"As of now, we have ordered the closure of the shallow well and have given the villagers chlorinated water," said Chilingulo.

The DHO further said the sample of water from the two water sources have been taken for test and the results are due on Tuesday.

"As of now we cannot conclude that the cholera out-break is out of control basing on the facts that before the new cases we had gone for some days without registering a case," said the DHO.

Meanwhile, District Commissioner Charles Mwawembe is still calling for well-wishers to support efforts to contain the Cholera out-break.

Salima District Council has taken some measures in the last two months to contain the outbreak. Some of them are banning the sale of ready-to-eat foods in public places, prohibiting mass cooking including the school feeding program and banning of use of water from Lilongwe and Linthipe rivers for bathing and washing utensils.

The council has also been in mass social behaviour change campaigns targeting all affected areas.