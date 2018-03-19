Malawi: Machinga Teacher Gets 14 Years In Hard Labour for Defilement

Machinga — Liwonde First Grade Magistrate's Court has sentenced Dickson Chimwaza, 28, a teacher at Chikala 2 Primary School in Machinga to 14 years imprisonment for defiling a 14-year-old Standard six pupil.

Machinga Police Station Prosecution witness, Sub Inspector Rodrick Kamuona told the court that Chimwaza defiled her pupil on February 1, this year at around one o'clock in the afternoon.

The court learnt that the teacher gave his learners an assignment, he then asked the girl to carry the exercise books to his house and whilst at his house the teacher followed and dragged her into his bedroom where he defiled her. He gave her K850.00 to shut her mouth.

The court further heard that the girl's classmates suspected the movements of both the young girl and the teacher which led to reporting them to the girl's father.

"Upon questioning, she revealed what happened to her father who also reported the matter to Ntaja Police Unit and the victim was sent to a health centre for medical examination and treatment," Kamuona told the court.

Kamuona added that medical examination report from Ntaja Health Centre established that the girl had been defiled.

The court learnt that Chimwaza was at large soon after he committed the offence until February 20, 2018 when he was arrested by Mposa Police Unit.

However, pleaded not guilty and denied the charge of defilement which prompted the state to parade four witnesses who proved the accused guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

In mitigation, Chimwaza asked the court for fair punishment when passing judgment on grounds that he was a first offender and a bread-winner for his household.

On the other hand, prosecutor Kamuona asked the court to hand down a stiffer punishment considering the seriousness of the crime committed by the offender, besides such cases becoming rampant in the area.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Jones Masula concurred with the state on the gravity of the offence as such he sentenced Chimwaza to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Chimwaza comes from Mtambalika Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mposa in Machinga.