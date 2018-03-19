19 March 2018

Nigeria: Chelsea's Victor Moses Under Fire Recent Poor Showing

By Emmanuel Okogba

Chelsea forward and Nigerian international Victor Moses has come under serious criticism from fans who believe he has not impressed for sometime now.

Moses who played a key role last season as Chelsea won the Premier League has been a shadow of himself managing just two goals and one assist this term.

With competition from Davide Zappacosta, a section expected Moses to up his game to enable him pin down a place as one of the starters but his recent showing leaves a lot to be desired

See how some fans are reacting below...

