Malawi: Chikwawa Registers Increase in Brutal Killings

Chikwawa — Police in Chikwawa say the district has registered six gruesome murder cases from January to date, describing the situation as very worrying.

Chikwawa Police Station Officer - in - Charge, Assistant Commissioner Davie Chingwalu said on Tuesday that the killings were registered in the areas of Chiefs Kasisi, Ndakwera, Makhuwira, Lundu and Nchalo and Ngabu trading centres.

Chingwalu said out of these killings, three were found with their private parts removed including the one involving a five - year - old girl who was brutally murdered at Goma Village in Chief Ngabu.

"As police, we are concerned with this conduct of people disregarding the importance of protecting and valuing other people's lives," Chingwalu observed.

On removal of private parts, Chingwalu said there was need for concerted efforts from various partners to bring such malpractices to an end.

Meanwhile, Chikwawa Diocese Secretary for the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace, Lewis Msiyadungu asked police officers in the district to intensify investigations in the area in order to apprehend those behind these killings.

"It is disturbing because people are living in perpetual fear here," Msiyadungu said.

He urged people to remain vigilant by providing the police with vital information that could lead to the arrest of suspects.

Meanwhile, police have arrested six people in connection to the murder the young girl at Goma. The suspects include the mother of the deceased Doreen Dingi, 24.

Dingi comes from Juliana Village, f Traditional Authority Ngabu in the district and the police would like her to give a proper account on the death of her daughter.