Tanzania: Magufuli Chairs Meeting With Business People

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli is taking his industrialisation agenda to members of the business community today as he chairs the 11th Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) in Dar es Salaam.

The meeting, which will be held at the State House Conference Hall, will deliberate on ways through which Tanzania could accelerate industrialisation through engagement of the private sector, the TNBC Executive Secretary, Eng Raymond Mbilinyi said in a statement yesterday.

According to the government's second Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP-2), Tanzania needs Sh107 trillion in the 2016/17 to 2020/21 financial years to seriously embark lay the foundation for industrialisation.

The money is to be sourced from both the public and private sectors.

Dr Magufuli will be chairing the TNBC meeting for second time since being elected to the top seat in 2015.

TNBC was established by former President Benjamin Mkapa in 2001 with a view to providing a forum for public and private sector to dialogue on ways of improving Tanzania's business environment.

According to the President, under his leadership, more than 3,500 new industries have so far been established, thus accelerating his ambitious industrialisation drive, which will require the government to create an enabling and predictable environment for the private sector to thrive.

Eng Mbilinyi said the fifth phase government has initiated different reforms that focus on improving the business environment, which turn will spur industrialisation.

He said under President Magufuli's chairmanship, many achievements have been recorded and the meeting would provide the opportunity for the private sector to engage the government on issues of strategic priority and recommend policy options for transforming the country's economy.

The council has been providing forums for private sector to engage with the government at regional and district levels through Regional Business Councils (RBCs) under the leadership of regional commissioners and District Business Councils (DBC) under district commissioners.

"These forums provide opportunities for the private sector at the grassroots to engage with the government on matters pertaining to business environment and investment opportunities in their localities by promoting local economic development solutions," he said.

The council comprises equal members from both public and private sectors.

The council also gives room for members to exchange views on improving business regulatory environment to enhance national economic competitiveness.