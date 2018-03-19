Nigeria: Troops Arrest Six Nomads Destroying Farmland in Benue

Abuja and Lokoja — Troops of 707 the Special Forces Brigade say they have arrested six herdsmen destroying farmland in Benue State.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen Texas Chukwu, said his men, during a patrol of Kwata Sule on March 17, 2018 arrested the herders in the course of their nefarious act.

He added that after an initial interrogation, the suspects were handed over to the police for further action.

Similarly, troops on patrol in the general area of Chembe, Tse-Gundu, Tse-Iordye and Sbaor settlements sighted two herdsmen on motorcycle along Kwata Shaor river bank. The spokesman revealed that the nomads abandoned their means of transportation and fled.

According to him, one round of 7.62mm special was recovered from them.

Also, officers of the 33 Artillery Brigade of Operation Lafiya Dole of the military killed four members of a militia group at Burra junction in Ningi Local Council of Bauchi State.

Chukwu, who also confirmed the development, said the militias, sighting the troops, opened fire but had four of them fell to the retaliatory actions of the military.

The statement said: "Troops of 33 Artillery Brigade, in the on going Operation Lafiya Dole on fighting patrol, on March 17 and 18 at about 12:30p.m., encountered members of a militia group massing up at Burra Junction in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

"At the end of the encounter, four militias were killed. Troops recovered five Dane guns, 38 motorcycles and nine bicycles.

"Nine militia men were also arrested while a soldier, who sustained gun shot wounds, is stable, having been evacuated to the hospital for treatment."

However, survivors of the herders' attacks at Ojuwo-Ajomaigbi in Bassa local council of Kogi State have narrated how they saw their loved ones "slaughtered like chickens."

The village, renowned for cashew, locust beans, Ogbono seeds, yam and cassava, was razed by suspected herdsmen, leading to the death of 30 and destruction of property.

According to them, the invaders also looted the community, carted away no fewer than 47 motorcycles, foodstuff as well destroyed farms with cashew plants.

Meanwhile, Governor Yahaya Bello said his administration would set up a judicial panel of inquiry to look into the attacks.

A visit at the weekend by The Guardian revealed that the settlement was a shadow of its former self greeted by gory tales and scenes as well as tombs for mass burial.