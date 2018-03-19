Harare — President Mnangagwa has this morning named and shamed corporates and individuals that externalised money and ignored his call to return the loot in the past three months.
The published list is dominated by individuals and companies in mining, agriculture, manufacturing and cross border freight business.
Established mining companies who looted money include African Associated Mines ($62 million), Marange Resources (54,2 million), Canadile Miners ($31,3 million), Mbada ($14,7 million), Jinan ($11 million).
Gold Driven Tobacco externalised $10,6 million while Allied Timbers spirited away $4,3 million.
Pacific Cigarette Company looted $4,1 million.
Click here to see full list.