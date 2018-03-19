19 March 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Governor Sonko Turns to 1 Million Facebook Followers to Choose Deputy

By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Governor Mike Sonko has decided to seek help from his over one million Facebook followers on who to pick as the new Nairobi Deputy Governor.

Sonko has listed 22 potential deputies and asked Nairobi residents online to help him nominate one.

"Great people of Nairobi, some say politics is about numbers. My Facebook has over 1,300,000 fans out of which 925,892 are Nairobi residents. I believe it is you the great people and God who have the power of nominating leaders," he wrote.

Among those listed as possible Deputy Nairobi Governor are NRM General Miguna Miguna, Citizen TV presenter Ann Kiguta, businesswoman Ann Kagure, Bishop Margret Wanjiru and former Nairobi Town Clerk John Gakuo.

Others in the list include are Nairobi Education CEC Janet Ouko, former Member of Parliament Dennis Waweru, Nominated Nairobi Senator Millicent Omanga, EALA member Simon Mbugua, Nairobi lawyer Karen Nyamu, former KTB Chairman Raymond Matiba, former PS James ole Kiyiapi and PS Irungu Nyakera.

The Nairobi Deputy Governor's seat fell vacant after Polycarp Igathe tendered his resignation in January this year.

