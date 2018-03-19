19 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Floods in Parts of Isiolo County Leave Three People Dead

By Vivian Jebet

At least three people have died after being swept away by flood waters in Isiolo, County Commissioner John Ondego has said.

A 30-year-old man, an unidentified person and an 11-girl-old child from Badana, Garbatulla Sub County, drowned last week.

Kenya National Union of Teachers Isiolo branch Secretary Dade Boru said said a secondary school tutor died in Meru but the county commissioner could not confirm the report.

MISSING

Five people who were loading sand on a lorry in Lososialaga, Samburu County, were swept away by flood waters on Friday.

Three bodies were found but the other two are still missing.

Mr Ondego said no resident had been displaced by the heavy rains but added that some roads in Merti Sub-County had been rendered impassable.

"Most of the floods in Isiolo originate from Meru," he said.

LEARNING RESUMES

Learning was paralysed in some schools but the situation is back to normal.

On Sunday, students from different schools attending a sports tournament were stranded as the roads became impassable.

The county commissioner sent a truck to take learners home.

Mr Ondego asked residents to be on the lookout when crossing rivers or flooded sections of roads.

