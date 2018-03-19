South Africa: No Pardons for Corruption Facilitators and Beneficiaries

analysis

We will remain a failed state if we do not tear down the curtains that hide those miscreants who do not share in the vision of an egalitarian society in a constitutional democracy.

South Africa is passing through one of the most troubling times since 1994. The country was brought to its knees by a cynical Mafia elite in the governing African National Congress. Its presence in government had nothing to do with governance. From the president down, their goal was simple: self-enrichment at any cost. Selling their country to a bunch of foreign thugs was not daunting at all, just so long as it lined their pockets.

The much vaunted goals of creating a constitutional democracy with justice and service delivery for all was rudely cast aside in the rush to secure as much loot as possible. Virtually every goal to create a peoples' government was dashed to the ground in the service of unbridled greed.

South Africa became a failed state! From the municipal to provincial to national government there was the power of corrupt patronage, of blatant neglect and theft on a grand scale.

South Africa's people are thoroughly sick of the out-of-control corruption and theft of...