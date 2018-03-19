19 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Political Culture of Brics Is a Concern

analysis By Yonela Diko

BRICS seems to be politically toxic, with no overwhelming economic benefits for members.

One of the bizarre reasons said to have been given by former president Jacob Zuma for wanting to stay on as president was so that he could introduce President Ramaphosa at the BRICS summit scheduled for the end of 2018 in the country. Zuma's sentiments reflected a president who sees his person, and not the institution of the presidency and country, as the core component of his relationship with the BRICS countries, a strange phenomenon of personality and cult politics and the overblown megalominia of a monarch. One wonders where Zuma got that version of the presidency.

One, however, need only look at the BRICS countries, where fellow leaders see themselves as supreme or core leaders in their respective countries without whom there would never have been any development or civilisation or even air to breathe. Who would want such divine leaders to go or stand in their way.

Today's Russia and China, the leading members of BRICS, are almost undefined outside the persons of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

This weekend, Putin was running for president for the umpteenth time, in a hush-hush election that clearly...

