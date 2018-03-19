18 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: NMG Starts Children's Magazine to Boost Literacy

A new magazine for primary school pupils will be available in the Daily Nation every week starting Monday.

Speaking at the launch of the pullout at the Nation Centre, Nation Media Group (NMG) Editor-in-Chief Tom Mshindi said that the new product, Junior Spot, is part of the group's Newspapers in Education (NiE) initiative to present educative and entertaining material to school children.

"It has emerged that schools require some additional learning kit within a newspaper.

"The pullout is called Junior Spot, a name which we came up with after focus group discussions with children, schools and teachers. In here, you will find a diverse range of material," Mr Mshindi said.

The magazine's content includes write-ups on the primary schools prominent personalities attended, a section on safety and security of children at home, school and the environment.

An interactive page with quizzes will also be available.

"We will have a section where we will try and translate the school curriculum into something that pupils can digest easily," he added.

