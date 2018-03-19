19 March 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Diamond Platnumz's Baby Mama Launches Her Lipstick Brand in Kenya

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Hamisa Mobetto/Instagram
Hamisa's new products.
By Naira Habib

Tanzanian model and video vixen Hamissa Mobetto has launched her lipstick brand, Charmed Cosmetics, in Kenya.

Hamissa has always been keen to spread her lipstick brand to the Kenyan market.

"Kenya! Kenya! Kenya the wait is finally over!! Mzigo umewasili, You can now order your @charmedcosmeticstz at @africasokoni Limited stock, so get yours ASAP!"

Kenya! Kenya! Kenya the wait is finally over!! Mzigo umewasili🙌🙌 You can now order your @charmedcosmeticstz at Africa sokoni www.africasokoni.co.ke Limited stock, so get yours ASAP!! 💋 @charmedcosmeticstz 💄

A post shared by HamisaMobetto (@hamisamobetto) on Feb 20, 2018 at 5:28am PST

The model bore a son with singer Diamond Platnumz last year, rocking the singer's marriage with Ugandan-born socialite Zari Hassan. Diamond and Platnumz eventually divorced this year.

Kenyans online welcomed her lipstick brand with open arms.

"Santaa mkali wa vikongwe hahaha. ... nakupenda bure misa u always wlcmd 254 anytime," said beach bby Rachma.

"I must promote you girl by buying ur products, thanks kuzileta kenya We ❤u&We are behind u," wrote sarahokubo6935.

"Nice one I must get one or two," commented prettiebrowny.

"Wow! Can't wait to have mine... Lots of support girl from KENYA," said Jnyambu.

"Welcome misa love u," wrote princesspauline4321.

"Mama Dylan ila punguza bei dear unataka wengne tuonee macho tuu kweli" said bestinagesula.

Kenya

Sonko Hunts for Deputy Governor From Kenyatta's Family

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has set his eyes on a member of the First Family in his hunt for a Deputy Governor. Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.