Malawi: Cicod Equips Chikwawa Farmers to Fight Fall Army Worms

Chikwawa — Following attacks of the Fall Army Worms on crops in most parts of the country, Circle for Integrated Community Development (CICOD) has equipped Chikwawa farmers under Mikolongo Extension Planning Area (EPA) with pesticides and sprayers to help reduce the impact of the attack.

CICOD Chikwawa Project Officer, Aubrey Kambewa said on Monday during the handover ceremony that they observed through their disaster response project implemented in the area that most farmers were greatly affected by the Fall Army Worm attack and hence their response.

"When we realized how it affected various crops in the area, we thought of supplying farmers here with pesticides, sprayers as well as maize seeds. We hope they will use the seeds in residual moisture as well as in winter so that they are able to produce something.

"Our plea to the communities here is that they should do their best to use the pesticides and the sprayers in a rightful manner and as effective as possible," said Kambewa.

The organization handed over to three Group Village Heads of Chizenga, Chambuluka and Juwanisi under Senior Chief Ngabu 15 sprayers of 15 liters each, 500 bottles of Sulban Pesticides of which one bottle will cover 2 hectares surpassing 182 hectares required to be protected as per the EPA's report, 450 packets of 2kgs for SC403 hybrid maize among others.

"CICOD will also support project beneficiaries with sweet potato vines with around 1200 bundles for multiplications so that they share through the lead farmers," added Kambewa.

Chikwawa District Agriculture Development Officer (DADO), Josephy Chikoya, commended CICOD for the assistance while emphasizing that such timing activities complement government's efforts to deal with the current scenario of Fall Army Worms and ending hunger in the process.

He said Fall Army Worms were disastrous that go on rampage destroying almost each and every crop but he was quick to say that with early spray of pesticides, they perish.

"This type of army worm attacks any crop be it maize, sugarcane, rice, beans, pigeon pees among others. But if we tell our farmers to do early spray of pesticides, they will likely defeat its attack and be able to save some crops," said Chikoya.

Senior Chief Ngabu, who was the guest of honour to the event, said indeed the Fall Army Worms which most parts of the country experienced left no stone unturned as many areas were affected.

CICOD through the support from Trocaire pumped in K7 million for the purchase of sprayers, pesticides, seeds and all other costs within the project.