19 March 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Deputy President David Mabuza Congratulates Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng On Her Appointment As Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Town

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
University of Cape Town, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng and ,bottom right, with outgoing Vice Chancellor Max Price and human rights lawyer and council chair, Barney Pityana
press release

Deputy President David Mabuza has, in his capacity at Chair of the Human Resource Development Council of South Africa (HRDCSA), congratulated Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng on her appointment as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Town (UCT).

Prof Phakeng is an outstanding mathematics educator who, in 2002, became the first black female South African to obtain a PhD in Mathematics Education.

Prof Phakeng served as vice-principal of research and innovation at the University of South Africa before joining UCT in July 2016 to become deputy vice-chancellor of research and internationalisation in January 2017.

Prof Phakeng has been part of the Human Resource Development Council's discussions on means to improve mathematics education in the country.

Deputy President Mabuza said the UCT Council's overwhelming support in appointing Prof Phakeng constituted richly deserved recognition of her academic excellence and leadership, and advanced the cause of transformation in education in South Africa.

"We wish Prof Phakeng and the entire community of the University of Cape Town well as they embark on a journey of renewal to deepen the university's excellent academic record and secure further transformation that will, in the Vice-Chancellor's own words, ensure that UCT is inclusive, engaged and unapologetically African."

Prof Phakeng will assume her new position in July 2018.

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

Will Ramaphosa's 'New Dawn' Ripple Across the Region?

The recent decision by South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa to make his first official tour of the Southern African… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.