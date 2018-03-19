Photo: allafrica.com

University of Cape Town, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng and ,bottom right, with outgoing Vice Chancellor Max Price and human rights lawyer and council chair, Barney Pityana

press release

Deputy President David Mabuza has, in his capacity at Chair of the Human Resource Development Council of South Africa (HRDCSA), congratulated Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng on her appointment as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Town (UCT).

Prof Phakeng is an outstanding mathematics educator who, in 2002, became the first black female South African to obtain a PhD in Mathematics Education.

Prof Phakeng served as vice-principal of research and innovation at the University of South Africa before joining UCT in July 2016 to become deputy vice-chancellor of research and internationalisation in January 2017.

Prof Phakeng has been part of the Human Resource Development Council's discussions on means to improve mathematics education in the country.

Deputy President Mabuza said the UCT Council's overwhelming support in appointing Prof Phakeng constituted richly deserved recognition of her academic excellence and leadership, and advanced the cause of transformation in education in South Africa.

"We wish Prof Phakeng and the entire community of the University of Cape Town well as they embark on a journey of renewal to deepen the university's excellent academic record and secure further transformation that will, in the Vice-Chancellor's own words, ensure that UCT is inclusive, engaged and unapologetically African."

Prof Phakeng will assume her new position in July 2018.

Issued by: The Presidency