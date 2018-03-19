19 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Anderson Equals Career-Best ATP Ranking

Photo: allafrica.com
Kevin Anderson, runner-up in the U.S. Open 2017.

South African tennis star Kevin Anderson has moved up one spot to No 8 on the official ATP rankings.

This follows his run to the quarter-finals of last week's Indian Wells Masters.

There Anderson lost to Croatia's Borna Coric to miss out on the opportunity of reaching his first Masters 1000 semi-final.

It was however enough for the South African to jump one spot in the latest rankings.

Anderson's current ranking has seen him equal his career-best which he first achieved in February this year.

The 31-year-old will now set his sights on this week's Miami Masters where another deep run is not out the question.

ATP rankings on March 19 (change in ranking in brackets):

1. Roger Federer (SUI) 9660 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9370

3. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4905

4. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4600

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4505

6. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 4155 (+2)

7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3675 (-1)

8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3235 (+1)

9. David Goffin (BEL) 3190 (-2)

10. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2420 (+2)

11. Jack Sock (USA) 2335 (-1)

12. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2300 (+1)

13. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2275 (+2)

14. Sam Querrey (USA) 2265 (+7)

15. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2255 (+1)

16. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2220 (+1)

17. John Isner (USA) 2170 (+1)

18. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2155 (+1)

19. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2045 (-5)

20. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1945

Source: Sport24

