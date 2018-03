Zimbabwe will today welcome the first European Union election exploratory mission in 16 years, a demonstration of confidence in President Mnangagwa's efforts to entrench democracy in the country.

The last EU official associated with its election observer mission was Mr Pierre Schori, who arrived on a two-week tourist visa in 2002, but was expelled after he made a series of utterances pre-judging the electoral process.

The EU delegation expected today will engage in pre-election assessment.