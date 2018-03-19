Zimbabwe: Widow Wins Back Matrimonial Home After 20 Years

A Harare widow whose late husband unilaterally and illegally sold the matrimonial home in 1997 last week won it back five years after his demise.

Mrs Maria Sithole initiated the legal battle in 1997 with the assistance of legal practitioners, but when her coffers dried up, Mr Caleb Mucheche of Matsikidze and Mucheche offered her free legal representation.

Her late husband, Mr Matthias Sithole, sold stand number 2395 Glen View, Harare to Ceck Enterprises (Private) Limited in 1997 despite a High Court order barring such a sale.