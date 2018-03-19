Namibia: Heavy Thunderstorm Devastates Omusimboti Village

A MASSIVE thunderstorm swept through the Omusimboti village in the Oshakati area on Friday evening, damaging a power line, uprooting trees, destroying mahangu fields and houses in its wake.

One of the uprooted trees landed on a Ford bakkie which was parked under a tree by its owner, Wilhelm Shivolo.The roof of one of two buildings at the Omusimboti quality blocks project was ripped off and landed about 50 metres away, while an empty 10 000-litre water tank was blown about 150 metres away.

Several homesteads were damaged, but the exact number of those affected could not be established.

Oshakati East constituency councillor Lot Kuushomwa could not be reached for more details.

Those who lived through the storm described it as an overwhelming phenomenon characterised by a strong wind, heavy downpour, lightning and ear-splitting thunder. Technicians of the northern power utility, Nored, spent the better part of Saturday conducting repairs to the power line and restoring electricity supplies.

"It is a miracle that no one was injured," said resident Lovisa Nepando.

Businessman Peter Mutumbulwa said he was with his employees and customers inside his business complex when the roof was blown away, and part of the wall collapsed.

"We initially locked ourselves inside the building, but then the roof was blown away, and we had to run to find refuge inside a vehicle parked outside.

"We escaped just in time before part of the wall collapsed, crushing the tables and the chairs we were seated on moments earlier," he explained.

Mutumbulwa estimated the damage to his property to be slightly over N$100 000.