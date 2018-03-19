South Africa: Sunfoil Series Race to Go Down to the Wire

The race for the 2017/18 Sunfoil Series is set to go down to the wire after the latest round of games were completed on Sunday.

Five teams still have a mathematical chance of claiming the title making for a thrilling climax at the three venues that will be hosting the games - Durban, Potchefstroom and Centurion.

SUNFOIL SERIES LOG

The Warriors (128,04 points) currently lead the race following their epic draw with the Knights on Sunday, a match that went down to the wire with the Eastern Cape franchise falling eight runs short of what would have been a massive victory.

As it stands, they will travel to the fifth-placed Dolphins (114,44) on Thursday knowing that only victory will do if they want to win the four-day title for the first time in the franchise era.

Anything less at Kingsmead will leave their fate hinging on other results. Their KwaZulu-Natal opponents are also still in with a shout, although their prospects are the slimmest of the five teams in contention.

They will have to win the game with plenty of bonus points and hope rain washes out the other two matches completely for their best chance.

The Cape Cobras (127,02) are presently second and face the bottom-of-the-table Highveld Lions (96,28) at Senwes Park.

For the Cape side to finish top, a win is likely to do, provided the Warriors either draw or lose in Durban. Even if the leaders do win, the Cobras can still overtake them with a big victory of their own - considering that just over a point separates the top two.

In the final game of round 10, third plays fourth at SuperSport Park. Defending champions the Knights (124,32) and the Titans (121,58) also maintain interest in the title race.

Only a win will do, though, and the victorious team will in all likelihood claim the title should the Warriors and Cobras lose.

A win without many bonus points for the pair, coupled with a big win for third or fourth is likely to take the chase right down to the wire.

Final round fixtures to be played from this Thursday (Mar 22-25):

Dolphins v Warriors - DurbanHighveld Lions v Cape Cobras - PotchefstroomTitans v Knights - Centurion

Sport24