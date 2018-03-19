Ghana: Government Urges Public to Allow Decetralization Concept to Work

press release

The public has been called upon to endeavor to allow the decentralization concept to work.

The call was contained in an address delivered by the Western Regional Minister, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, on behalf of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the inauguration of the Wassa Amenfi East Municipal Assembly, which has just been elevated from the status of a District Assembly.

According to the President, the public could let decentralization work by minimizing agitations on the citing of district capitals, election of chief executives and presiding members, appointment of government nominees and the citing of critical public facilities in parts of communities.

President Akufo-Addo said government's agenda for change, growth, job creation and prosperity for all would be realized when there was an effective and efficient decentralization system through popular participation, better planning and improved service delivery to all segments of society.

He, therefore, urged the people to assist in ensuring the successful execution of programmes for development, bearing in mind that that constitutional provisions placed obligations on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to, among other things, formulate and execute plans, programmes and strategies for effective resource mobilization necessary for their overall development.

The MMDAs, the President said, were, therefore, integral parts of the government's vision for economic and social transformation, anchored on creating opportunities for all, safeguarding the environment and building a prosperous, stable and united country.

The MMDAs, President Akufo-Addo said, were also the focal points for the rural and urban development agenda of the government for the provision of better opportunities for poverty alleviation and improved living standards through agricultural, industrialization and urban renewal programmes.

He said while government was spearheading efforts to accelerating and sustaining decentralization, stakeholders should be focused and committed to pursuing the agenda of development with one purpose.

In a statement, the Municipal Chief Executive for Wassa Amenfi East, Ms Helena Appiah, described the elevation of the district to a municipal status as commendable as it would offer a brighter future for economic and infrastructural transformation to improve the lives of the people.

Ms Appiah urged the people to develop positive attitudes toward the conduct of business to attract investors into the Municipality.

The Omanhene of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, Tetrete Okwamoah Sekyim II, while commending government for elevating two of the three District Assemblies in his traditional area to municipal status, noted that there were some challenges which hindered the effective running of the districts and affected the livelihood and wellbeing of the people.

Tetrete Okwamoah Sekyim II cited the example of lack of logistics to government departments and agencies to undertake the critical services needed by the people and expressed the hope that government would address these challenges in the current municipal status for effective services delivery to the people.

He called for the establishment of a commercial bank to complement the services provided by the Amenfiman Rural Bank which had been the only existing bank and instrumental in the development of the District by offering jobs and financial assistance to the public to engage in business activities.

He said the District Assembly currently operated its bank accounts at a commercial bank in Bogoso as a result of government financial regulatory policies which did not allow MMDAs to open their financial accounts with rural banks.

The establishment of a commercial bank in the Municipality, Tetrete Okwamoah Sekyim II said, would, therefore, ensure the Assembly's financial accounts were within the Municipality.

He also reminded the government of the traditional council's appeal for the establishment of a Circuit Court in the Municipality to make the justice system accessible to people.

Tetrete Okwamoah Sekyim II assured government of the commitment of traditional authorities to making land available for the needed projects.

Source: ISD (Stephen Tashie)