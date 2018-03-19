South Africa: Minki Van Der Westhuizen Welcomes Third Child

Local TV personality and model Minki van der Westhuizen has welcomed her third child with husband Ernst Joubert.

The couple announced their pregnancy in September. and the Boer soek 'n vrou presenter has been showing off several stylish looks throughout her pregnancy.

Minki announced the birth of their baby girl on Instagram on Sunday morning, writing: "Welcome our lovely little angel. Born on 16 March 2018, 3.5 kg."

She added: "We are so in love and thankful. All praise be to God."

