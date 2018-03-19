Angola: MPLA Reflects On Extraordinary Congress in April

Luanda — The Politburo of the ruling MPLA party will meet in April this year to reflect on the holding of the extraordinary congress and the political transition of the party's presidency, according to the deliberation of its Central Committee.

The fifth ordinary meeting of the Central Committee was held on Friday in Luanda, under the guidance of its president, José Eduardo dos Santos, with the central theme being the party leadership.

The party's body called for a special meeting of the 363-member Central Committee to be held in early May.

At the opening ceremony of the meeting, which gathered 319 members, José Eduardo dos Santos proposed holding an extraordinary congress in December this year or April 2019 that will resolve the issue of the party leadership.

Speaking to the press, the Secretary for Information of the Politburo of the MPLA, Norberto Garcia, said that the purpose of this reflection is to strengthen the party and its internal cohesion, always privileging the interests of the party and the Angolan nation.

José Eduardo dos Santos has been the leader of the MPLA since 1979, following the death of António Agostinho Neto, then President of the ruling party since November 11, 1975.

On 11 March 2016, during the opening of the 11th ordinary session of the Party's Central Committee, the MPLA President announced that he would leave the active political life in 2018. Thus, the party indicated as head of the list for the general elections of 23 August 2017, its vice president, Joao Lourenco, current president of the Republic of Angola.