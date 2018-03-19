Namibia: Blend Performs At 2018 Market of Performing Arts of Abidjan

NAMIBIAN musical duo Blend flew to Abidjan, Ivory Coast last week to perform at the 2018 Market of Performing Arts of Abidjan (Masa) musical showcase.

Band member and producer Christian Polloni shared the news on his Facebook page before their departure.

Masa is considered one of the best ways for music groups to introduce themselves to broadcasters. The showcase consists of performances of between 15 and 20 minutes from each act and is an opportunity for performers to meet festival and theatre directors.

Four groups per day livened up the musical extravaganza which took place between 13 and 15 March, with Blend taking to the stage at the Azalai Hotel.

Blend, a dynamic group that blends poetry and music, consists of Polloni and Nunu Namises. They released their first album titled 'In Transit' in October 2017 and the album has set a high standard in terms of its quality music with thought-provoking and meaningful messages.

With influences of different sounds from jazz to hip-hop, they describe their sound as 'African folklore funk'. Mixed and mastered by Burton Reid, 'In Transit' features Shishani and NOVA as guest artists.

The concept of Masa was developed in 1990 at the Liege conference of the ministers of culture and francophonie and it was established officially in 1993.

One of the objectives of the platform is to give support to creatives, facilitate the movement of artists and their works within Africa and throughout the world, to train artists and key professionals in the production field and to promote African performing arts in general.

To date, the showcase has become one of the most prestigious artistic events in Ivory Coast, providing a meeting place for non-professional and professionals in the arts industries. It has also become an important showcase for African contemporary creation and adds commercial value to participating groups and their performances.

Various people are targeted to be part of the prestigious event, from musicians to groups in the fields of dance, theatre, storytelling and stand-up comedy. Likewise, professionals in the performing arts sector, journalists and the public at large are also part of the event.