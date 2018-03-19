Angola: Russia Intends to Strengthen Co-Operation With Angola

Luanda — The Russian Federation intends to strengthen the co-operation relations with Angola in various domains, in a way that is advantageous for both sides and to surpass the present bilateral business volume, which is of about USD 200 million.

This was reaffirmed last Sunday, in Luanda, by the ambassador of the Russian Federation to Angola, Vladimir Tararov, on an interview to ANGOP.

According to the diplomat, at least seven agreements are in the pipeline for the two countries to sign, adding that this might happen this year in June or July, in the ambit of a possible visit of the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, to the Russian Federation.

"We are friends for a long time. Our assistance was disinterested during the (Angolan) liberation struggle. But Angola chose a multifaceted development process, so now we are obliged to take an important place in this development process of Angola. It will be an advantageous co-operation." emphasised the Russian diplomat.

He also revealed that the Angolan external debt in relation to Russia is being sorted out, and one of the mechanisms being used is through the joint exploration of minerals, more precisely the Catoca Mining Society, in the eastern part of Angola (Lunda Sul Province), a company whose chair is currently being occupied by a Russian representative.