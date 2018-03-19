19 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola and Mali Keen to Boost Bilateral Cooperation

Luanda — Mali is interested in cooperating with Angola in the socio-economic and scientific sectors, among others, aimed at bolstering the existing friendship and solidarity relations between the two countries.

The intention was manifested in Bamako city by the Malian president, Ibrahim Aboubakar Keita, during the credential letter presentation ceremony of the Angolan ambassador to that western African country, Mário Feliz.

According to a press note from the Angolan diplomatic representation in Ivory Coast that reached Angop on Sunday, the diplomat, who lives in Abidjan, is now accredited as nonresident Angolan ambassador.

On the occasion, the Angolan diplomat pledged a strengthened cooperation between the two countries recalling Mali's contribution to the liberation of Angola and the important role played by the late UN special envoy, the Malian Alioune M'Beye, in the country's reconciliation process.

