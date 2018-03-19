South Africa: Limpopo Commemorates Human Rights Day in Giyani, 21 Mar

press release

The call in this year's centenary of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela is to continue to honour his memory through celebrating Human Rights Day to promote unity, peace, equality and social cohesion.

March the 21st is Human Rights Day. A day to remember the gallants of Sharpeville massacre who sacrificed their lives fighting for their human rights. Sixty nine people died and one hundred-eighty were wounded when police fired on a peaceful crowd that had gathered in protest against the pass Laws.

In 1960, most South Africans were denied many basic human rights and excluded from voting. Students of colour where taught a different curriculum from white counterparts with the aim to only provide black students with skills to work as manual labourers. Black people became citizens in the homelands and were denied the right to South African citizenship.

Under the leadership of the Premier, Mr Chupu Stanley Mathabatha, the province is prioritising basic human rights and ensures that all the people exercise their rights.

The provincial government and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in Limpopo recently rectified discriminatory practices against a General Practitioner who was unfairly discriminating patients according to race.

Black and white patients were allegedly segregated into different waiting areas, consultation rooms, and reception areas.

The Doctor's staff had segregated toilets, kitchens and was barred from using the same kitchen utensils. After the government and SAHRC intervention, the General Practitioner was instructed to refrain from discrimination actions and requested to write a public apology and desist from segregating patients and staff according to race.

As we strive for human dignity, the Limpopo provincial government has provided learners with access to a decent sanitation facilities and scholar transport to learners whose nearest schools are 5 kilometres away from their homes.

In 2017 alone, the province provided scholar transport to 255 schools. Government continues to provide households with drinking water, access to refuse removal and electricity. The provincial government will not rest until people are free from poverty and inequality.

This year Human Rights Day will be commemorated under the theme "The year of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela: promoting and deepening a human rights culture across society "The province will celebrate Human Rights Day on the 21st March 2018 at Mghonghoma Village (Giyani)-Junior Chiefs Sport Ground at 10h00.

