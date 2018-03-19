19 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola's Commitment to Fighting Environmental Crimes Hailed

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan government's commitment to combat environmental crime, with emphasis on the capture and burning of ivory, was recognized by the International Giants Summit, held from 15 to 17 March this year in Gaberone, capital of Botswana.

The event, which was attended by Angolan senior staff from the Ministry of Environment and representatives of the Kissama Foundation, aimed at addressing the situation of the African elephant, highlighting the capture and burning of ivory and other derivatives in 2016, in the light of the Plan of the SADC Elephants, a document that was drawn up with the active participation of Angola.

In the event, the Angolan delegation presented the situation of the inventory of the fauna and flora species in the National Park Luengue/Luiana, within the scope of the National Biological Inventory.

The delegation also presented the complexity of the task of assessing qualitatively and quantitatively the animal population because of the movement of animal species crossing the southern border of the country to the SADC countries, in particular Botswana.

On the occasion, discussions took place at the technical level based on the methodology of counting carcasses of dead and living animals.

The International Giants Summit also hosted a meeting of civil society associations to synchronize regional and international projects with the aim of bringing conservation auditors to science and strengthening control methodologies.

Angola

Will Ramaphosa's 'New Dawn' Ripple Across the Region?

The recent decision by South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa to make his first official tour of the Southern African… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.