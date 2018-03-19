Angola's Commitment to Fighting Environmental Crimes Hailed

Luanda — The Angolan government's commitment to combat environmental crime, with emphasis on the capture and burning of ivory, was recognized by the International Giants Summit, held from 15 to 17 March this year in Gaberone, capital of Botswana.

The event, which was attended by Angolan senior staff from the Ministry of Environment and representatives of the Kissama Foundation, aimed at addressing the situation of the African elephant, highlighting the capture and burning of ivory and other derivatives in 2016, in the light of the Plan of the SADC Elephants, a document that was drawn up with the active participation of Angola.

In the event, the Angolan delegation presented the situation of the inventory of the fauna and flora species in the National Park Luengue/Luiana, within the scope of the National Biological Inventory.

The delegation also presented the complexity of the task of assessing qualitatively and quantitatively the animal population because of the movement of animal species crossing the southern border of the country to the SADC countries, in particular Botswana.

On the occasion, discussions took place at the technical level based on the methodology of counting carcasses of dead and living animals.

The International Giants Summit also hosted a meeting of civil society associations to synchronize regional and international projects with the aim of bringing conservation auditors to science and strengthening control methodologies.