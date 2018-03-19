19 March 2018

Nigeria: Nasarawa Commences Installation of Imported Fertilizer Blending Plants

By Emmanuel Ukumba

Lafia — The Nasarawa State Government has commenced installation of the four modern fertilizer blending plants it imported last year from China to boost agricultural development of the state.

Consequently, Governor Umaru Al-Makura last weekend received the technical staff of Bendou and Tongyi Automated Control Equipment who were in the state to kick off the installation work of the four fertilizer blending plants sited in Lafia, Akwanga and Keffi respectively.

Speaking when he received the technical team from Bendou and Tongyi at the Lafia Government House, the governor noted that the procurement and installation of the fertilizer blending plants across the three senatorial zones of the state was part of his administration's deliberate policy to boost agricultural related ventures in the state,

in line with the federal government's revolutionary policies in the agriculture sub-sector.

According to his explanation, "the modern fertilizer blending plants imported from China would produce customized fertilizer that would be suitable to the soil chemical compositions and types of the state. The four fertilizer blending plants comprise the big, medium and the modular types."

Al-Makura stated further that when the installation is completed, each senatorial zone of the state would be producing its own fertilizer just as he noted that the state government and Morocco had concluded negotiation for the exploration of soil and chemical components for the actualisation of the project.

Earlier, spokesman of the company said they were in the state for the installation, test-running and training of the local operation staff for the state who would take over from them when the installation is completed.

