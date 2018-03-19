Malawi: Mangochi Police Arrest Man for Suspected Drug Theft

Mangochi — A 23-year-old man, Razak Masina, is in police custody at Namwera Police Post for being found in possession of assorted medical drugs without license.

Mangochi Police Station Public Relations Officer, Inspector Rodrick Maida confirmed the development, saying Masina was arrested on March 9, 2018 at about six o'clock in the morning by Namwera police officers who were manning Idrussi road block.

Maida said in the course of their duty the officers stopped a minibus with passengers on board for routine inspection.

"Upon searching, the officers found a travelling bag containing assorted medical drugs and the bag was traced to Masina," Maida told Malawi News Agency (Mana).

He added: "The bag contained 42 blister sachets of LA; 1000 tablets of Bufen; 1000 tablets of DCN; 25 pieces of syringes among others."

The police publicist added that all the medical drugs were seized to be tendered in court as exhibit and the suspect is expected to appear before court after investigations.

Masina hails from Makunganya Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chimwala in Mangochi.