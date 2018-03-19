19 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Health Minister Assesses Sector in Zaire

Mbanza Kongo — The Health minister, Sílvia Paula Lutucuta, is since Monday paying a two-day working visit to the northern Zaire province, aimed at learning about the conditions of the sector in that region of the country.

The official's agenda started in Nzeto fishing region located 230 km away from Mbanza Kongo city following visits to hospital centers of the Soyo city and Luamba and Kirusso islands.

In those regions, the minister is expected to assess the construction works of the water supply system included in the programme of fighting cholera.

The two-day visit, which is the first the minister is paying to this region since her inauguration, are expected to culminate with an assessment meeting to be held with provincial government team headed by the local governor, José Joanes André.

