Nigeria: Obaseki Orders Arrest of Killers of Five Persons in Edo

Benin City — Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has ordered the arrest of the bandits responsible for the death of three persons, two adults and a minor, in Ugboha, Esan South East and Odiguete Ovia North East Local Government Councils of the state at the weekend.

The governor condemned the unwarranted killings by the bandits under the guise of herdsmen in contravention of the government directive that cattle should not move in the state at night.

The governor who gave orders that the culprits must be apprehended within seven days, also directed the committee made up of the police, officials of the State Security Service and other security agencies to work with members of all associations of cattle dealers and people who have information regarding the activities of the bandits to fish them out within the stipulated period.

He condoled with the families of the victims and pledged his administration's commitment to the safety and security of all Edo people and residents in the state as well as their property.

Obaseki, therefore, appealed to members of the affected families and communities to keep the peace and be rest assured that the culprits would be apprehended and that justice would be served.