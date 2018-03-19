Nigeria: Diamond Bank Set to Empower Youths With ICT Skills

Diamond Bank has launched the Dreamville initiative, designed to empower Nigerian youths with ICT skills.

Managing Director of the bank, Mr. Uzoma Dozie, while speaking at the launch of Dreamville, said the digital educational platform strives beyond the routine and rubrics of English and mathematics taught in schools, to actual empowerment of students with technology skills that are needed to drive today's digital economy.

Dozie said the platform is set to equip the age range of 13 and 35 years with the necessary skill set to become better employees in the corporate world.

He posited that Dreamville would not only perform the functionality of promoting financial literacy, but it will also help in managing customers' less serious life styles and more serious life styles.

The New Business Lead at Gam Sole, Mr. Ayodeji Omole said the digital platform remained the first of its kind to boost financial literacy product in Nigeria, and promote access to financial content for the preparation of the youth for the future and work space.

"The platform has account features, animations and videos, comics and games, integrated with social media platforms," he said" adding that all and sundry can access the Dreamville platform but that accessing the financial feature of the platform necessitates a Diamond Bank account.

"The financial features are certain savings processes and other money related features on the platform, Omole said.

He further emphasised that the point system would remain a bragging right, with a leaderboard showing the number of points and the progress made, adding that there will be contest and tournaments with rewarding gifts and cash prizes as time goes by.

Head, Youth Segment of the bank, Mrs. Adaeze Umeh pointed that the organisation remained focused at enrolling over one million Nigerians within one year through the platform.

She said that the platform features savings column, access to bank accounts, and other fun-filled features.

She added that the organisation believes in empowering people and other organisations to create great platforms in achieving more for the benefit of Nigerians.