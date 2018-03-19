Nigeria: NPFL - Okpotu Sent Off As Beaten Lobi Stays Top of NPFL

Despite going down 1-2 to Nasarawa United in Lafia yesterday, Lobi Stars maintained the top spot of the 13-week old Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on 23 points. Kano Pillars with a game at hand is second on 20 points while Akwa United remains third on 19 points same as Yobe Desert Stars.

Lobi got the opener when former MFM forward, Austine Ogunye, scored from the spot in the fifth minute after Mannir Ubale was fouled in the box.

Hosts Nasarawa United however rallied back through Nojeem Olukokun's 20th minute strike and Ikechukwu Nwani's 32nd minute header sealed victory for them.

Both teams were reduced to 10 men in the 53rd minute after Anthony Okpotu and Mohammed Manga were sent off for engaging in a brawl.

Third-placed Yobe Desert Stars also went down to a 2-1 defeat against struggling Sunshine Stars at the Akure Sports Complex.

The visitors scored the curtain raiser through Babatunde Solomon in the 17th minute, while Bala Yahuza restored parity from the spot awarded after Dayo Ojo was impeded in the box.

Sikiru Alimi got the winner from a sublime header a minute after the half hour mark.

El-Kanemi Warriors boosted their survival hopes with a 1-0 win against FC IfeanyiUbah in Maiduguri.

Former Enugu Rangers striker Ocheme Edoh got the winner from close range in the 33rd minute after he was set up by Samuel Mathias.

At the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina United edged Heartland 1-0 with Lukman Mohammed scoring the decisive goal from the spot after three minutes.

In Umuahia, Abia Warriors beat Wikki Tourists 2-0 courtesy of Samson Obi's brace.

MATCH DAY 13

Katsina Utd 1-0 Heartland

Nasarawa 2-1 Lobi

Abia Warriors 2-0 Wikki

El-Kanemi 1-0 FCIU

Sunshine 2-1 Yobe Stars