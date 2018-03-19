Luanda — Former Angolan international Gilberto Amaral has been invited by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to participate in the draw of the Champions League group stage in Egypt on Wednesday, Angop confirmed in Luanda.

The event, to take place in the land of the pharaohs, where he became famous by the Al Ahly football team, highlighting the achievement of three African Champion Clubs' Cups, will define the pairing of the two groups for the most important African club competition.

According to Gilberto, the African Under-20 Champion in 2001, the invitation is very much due to the fact that he is a benchmark for African football and has already won the competition on three occasions.

The former captain of the Palancas Negras is happy with the recognition, considering a "bonus" the invitation to the event in Egypt, where he is loved.

Gilberto retired in 2015, in a career that began in 2001 at Petro de Luanda. After the conquest of Girabola, at the time of his professional debut, he moved to Al-Ahly in Egypt in 2002.

In seven years he has won six Egyptian championships, one Super Cup and three Champions League, becoming one of the most successful foreign players in the local championship.

In 2010 he went to Belgium, where he represented Lierse, but it was in Cyprus that he returned to shine, winning the Cypriot championship of 2012, at the service of AEL Limassol.

The return home happened in 2013 and for the heart club, Petro de Luanda. A disagreement with Brazilian coach Alexandre Grasseli precipitated his departure for Benfica de Luanda the following season.

However, his contribution to the Benfica was marked by a serious injury, a head injury sustained in the middle of the championship that kept him away from the pitch for several months and consequently motivated his premature retirementt.

Currently the former midfielder is part of the Bravos do Maquis technical team.