Angola: FAA to Support Government in Improving People's Living Conditions

Huambo — The Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) vow to continue supporting the government in improving the quality of life of the people, said on Sunday its deputy chief for Patriotic Education, general Egídio de Sousa Santos.

The general, who was addressing the 16th methodological seminar of the Armed Forces Patriotic Education sectors, started on Wednesday, added that in order for them to continue doing so, the institution needs a continued operative and combative and educative patriotic preparedness.

Despite recognizing the bad economic effects caused by the current crisis hitting the country, the general said it is currently recording high developing levels in the socio-economic sector, mainly in the education, health, fight against poverty and creation of a favorable environment to attract foreign investment to create jobs for young people.

In this regard, the high-ranked officer underscored the indispensability of a continued education of the troops so as to maintain the courage and confidence in the government and Armed Forces in their tough task of helping the country to overcome the present hardships it is currently being through.