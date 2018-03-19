Nigeria: Fund Managers Association of Nigeria Gets New Exco

The Fund Manager Association of Nigeria (FMAN) has elected the Managing Director, Chapel Hill Denham Management Limited, Ononuju Irukwu as new President of the association. Also, the Executive Director, Investment & Technology, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited, Shuaib Audu was elected as Vice President.

Similarly, Managing Director of Investment One Funds Management Limited, Tope Omojokun emerged as Treasurer, while a Director at ARM Investment Managers Limited, Henrietta Bankole-Olusina is the new Executive Secretary.

Head, Fixed Income Portfolio Management, FBN Quest Asset Management Limited, Ifeoluwa Dixon is Head, Technical and Enlightenment Committee of the association, while the Head, Coronation Asset Management, Emeka Okolo is Head, Ethics, Rules and Regulations Committee.

The Managing Director, Investment One Vencap Limited, Ore Sofekun, who is the immediate past president of the association, is an ex-officio member of the new executives.

FMAN is an independent, non-governmental, non-political and non-profit making established in August, 2009 to promote the operations of fund managers registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission in Nigeria (SEC), provide for self-regulation and supervision of SEC registered fund managers and ensure the observance of global best practices relating to the operations of such fund managers.

The aim of the Association is to address all the issues affecting the industry's development and represent its members at national and international levels in ongoing discussion about the future regulatory framework for the industry. The association's focus is on education, regulation, policy development and international best practices for the benefit of its members, institutional investors, Policy makers and other stake holders.