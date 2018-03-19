19 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cardiology Services to Adopt International Open Tender to Recruit Professionals

Luanda — The Angolan Health Ministry has been preparing the launching of an international open tender to recruit providers of professional cardiology services, a source with the mentioned ministerial department announced on Monday.

The programme is to focus strongly on services related to paediatric surgery.

The source seized the occasion to clarify and dismiss as groundless the rumours being promoted in the social network, which state that the cardiac surgery services of the Josina Machel Hospital, in Luanda, have been terminated, allegedly due to the fact that the authorities have a huge debt with the firm providing such services.

The actual measure, explained the source, is about improving the contracting system in the sector, so that new contracts in cardiology services can really have more efficient results and serve well the great majority of Angolan citizens that need such type of assistance.

