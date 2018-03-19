18 March 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: NSLCE Will Start Monday, 19 March

Asmara — This year's National School Leaving Certificate Exam (NSLCE) will take place from 19 to 24 March, the National Institute of Higher Education and Research Institute Testing Centre indicated.

Stating the examination will be held in all regions of the country and in Sawa, as well as in the cities of Jeddah and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Institute said that this year 14,437 students out of which 50.5% female students will sit for the NSLC exams.

It is also indicated that 12,121 of the students that will sit for the exam are from Warsai Yikealo School in Sawa; 1,745 from Technical, Agricultural, Business and Teachers Training Schools, 217 from the Eritrean Community International Schools in Riyadh and Jeddah, and the remaining 345 are students taking the exam for the second time.

It is to be recalled that, in last year's National School Leaving Certificate Exam, 13,540 students including 6937 female students took the exam.

