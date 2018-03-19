Eritrea: Seminar On Enhancing Awareness On Tourism Resources

Asmara/Massawa — A seminar with the objective of strengthening the knowledge of student's on national tourism resources and enhancing tourism attraction sites was organized in the Central region and in the port city of Massawa.

At the seminar organized by the Ministry of Tourism branch in the Central region, extensive briefing on the meaning and concept of tourism, tourism attraction sites vis-à-vis the expectation of tourists, tourism resources in Eritrea, domestic tourism and its significance among others was provided.

At the event, the head of Information and Promotion in the branch office, Mrs. Elsa Russom stated that peace, hospitability, as well as natural and historical endowments that Eritrea possesses make the country attractive tourism destination.

In the same vein the Ministry of Tourism branch in the Northern Red Sea region organized a seminar on 12-13 March in Massawa, with the aim of increasing the knowledge of students on the ancient and historical tourism sites and relics.

At the seminar, the head of Research and Inspection in the branch, Mr. Abraham Tesfamariam gave extensive briefing on the significance of tourism and its positive and negative impacts. Stating that the region is rich with historical and archeological sites, Mr. Abraham called on the society particularly the youth to increase interest in understanding and preserving the resources.

The students on their part, called for organizing visits to tourism sites with a view to augment the understanding of the youth on the significance of the resources in developing the tourism industry and participation in the preservation activity.