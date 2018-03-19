19 March 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Mobile Court Remands Four in Sokoto Prison for Contravening Sanitation Laws

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mohammed Aminu

Sokoto — The State Environmental Sanitation Mobile Court has remanded four persons at Sokoto Central Prison for carrying passengers at Dogondaji mini motor park in Sokoto State

The Magistrate of the Mobile Court, Amina Modi Yabo, stated this to newsmen in Sokoto at the weekend.

According to her, their offences were contrary to the sanitation laws of the state.

She maintained that boarding of vehicles at the motor park had already been banned and therefore illegal to do so.

"It is illegal for a commercial driver to carry passengers or goods at Dogon daji park. This is to ensure the safety of lives and free flow of traffic in the area," she said.

The magistrate insisted that the punishment would serve as deterrent to other commercial drivers in the state.

She also fined other eight persons apprehended at different parts of the state capital for contravening sanitation laws.

The magistrate to this end, warned traders at the Sokoto Central market of poor sanitary conditions of their business premises.

She also cautioned auto mechanics at Hajiya Halima area against conducting their activities there, as it contravenes sanitation laws.

Nigeria

Lassa Fever - Rural Dwellers Still Eat Rats

In an effort to prevent further outbreak of Lassa fever, Ebonyi Government is to begin intensive campaigns against rat… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.