Nigeria: Mobile Court Remands Four in Sokoto Prison for Contravening Sanitation Laws

Sokoto — The State Environmental Sanitation Mobile Court has remanded four persons at Sokoto Central Prison for carrying passengers at Dogondaji mini motor park in Sokoto State

The Magistrate of the Mobile Court, Amina Modi Yabo, stated this to newsmen in Sokoto at the weekend.

According to her, their offences were contrary to the sanitation laws of the state.

She maintained that boarding of vehicles at the motor park had already been banned and therefore illegal to do so.

"It is illegal for a commercial driver to carry passengers or goods at Dogon daji park. This is to ensure the safety of lives and free flow of traffic in the area," she said.

The magistrate insisted that the punishment would serve as deterrent to other commercial drivers in the state.

She also fined other eight persons apprehended at different parts of the state capital for contravening sanitation laws.

The magistrate to this end, warned traders at the Sokoto Central market of poor sanitary conditions of their business premises.

She also cautioned auto mechanics at Hajiya Halima area against conducting their activities there, as it contravenes sanitation laws.