Nigeria: Audu/Faleke Group Condemns Herdsmen Killings in Kogi East

The Audu/Faleke Political Organisation has condemned the recent killings of the people of Ogane-Nigu and Aloko in Dekina and Bassa Local Government Areas of Kogi State.

A statement signed by the leader of the group, Hon James Abiodun Faleke, described the killings of over 25 people in the communities and destruction of houses as the height of wickedness.

"The news came to us as a shock. That is wickedness of the highest order. What can we ever equate with human lives? How did we come to this sorry pass as a people?,"the statement queried.

According to the group, the challenge to quickly move to prevent further escalation of the crisis lies heavily on the state government as well as the security agencies.

"We are calling on the state government led by Governor Yahaya Bello who gave the Fulani herdsmen a blank cheque to operate in Kogi State in the first place to urgently move to draw the attention of the leadership of the herdsmen, the Miyetti Allah, to this wicked assault on the people of Kogi, while also rallying the various security organisations to action."

The statement called for sustained vigilance by the people of the state and advised that any suspicious movement or activities noticed should be promptly reported to security agencies.

It called for support from well meaning Nigerians and agencies for the displaced members of these communities in the areas of relief materials.

"We hereby call for support for the displaced members of these communities. Public spirited individuals, government and international agencies are urged to come to the aid of these people. The communities also need support to be rebuilt so that the people can go back to their land and resume normal lives," the statement declared.