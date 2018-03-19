South Africa: Scots Move Past Springboks in Rankings

Scotland's last-gasp 29-27 win over Italy in Rome was enough to lift them above the Springboks into fifth place on the official World Rugby rankings .

While Ireland celebrated their third Grand Slam after beating England 24-15 at Twickenham, the Scots were the only movers in the top 10 of the World Rugby rankings following the final round of Six Nations action.

As he has done so many times before, Greig Laidlaw stepped up to kick the last-gasp penalty that spared the Scots from defeat at the Stadio Olimpico.

The three-hundredth of a point on offer for their first away win of the season took Scotland above South Africa and into fifth position - the same spot they occupied at the start of the Six Nations.

Top 10 in latest World Rugby standings: 1. New Zealand 93.99

2. Ireland 89.11

3. England 86.23

4. Australia 85.49

5. Scotland 83.83

6. South Africa 83.81

7. Wales 83.41

8. France 79.10

9. Argentina 78.22

10. Fiji 77.93

